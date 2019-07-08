Boy helps honor guard, ties shoe during parade

ARLINGTON, Texas (WFLA) – It doesn’t get much more patriotic than this!
During the 4th of July parade in Arlington Texas Thursday, a young boy named Josh ran out into the parade to help an Arlington Police Department Honor Guard member who’s shoe was untied.
The Arlington Police Department even gave Josh a shout-out on their Twitter page. “JOSH – Thank you for helping our Honor Guard today. It was much appreciated! We needed a little “backup” today and you came through to save the day.”
Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson says he will be presenting Josh with a special chief’s coin to the young boy.
