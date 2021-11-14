Boy Scouts camp out, collect food to benefit pantries in local communities

The CDC has recalled and issued warnings about romaine lettuce, turkey products and more. (courtesy: Shutterstock via CNN)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH ) — Boy Scouts are giving back this Thanksgiving season by participating in an annual food drive across local communities.

The 17th annual Thanks for Giving Food Drive kicked-off this past Friday, November 12 and ran through Sunday morning. The drive, hosted by the Boy Scouts of America’s local chapter Connecticut Yankee Council, benefits the Milford Food Bank, John Rigely Food Pantry, Cornerstone Food Pantry, and Food2Kids.

Many of the Scouts BSA units camped out overnight in Wasson Field to help with early morning deliveries to the pantries. The public were invited to donate non-perishable food items, canned goods, or frozen turkeys.

Since its conception 16 years ago, Thanks for Giving Food drive has provided food for more than 2,600 families across the state, supporting over a dozen different charities. Through their efforts, more than 150,000 pounds of food was donated and $37,000 has been raised to help those in need. This includes the distribution of 4,800 turkeys.