Boy wears ‘I will be your friend’ shirt on first day of school

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. (KRON) – Summer’s over for some kiddos and some are even headed back to school.

One little boy’s personalized shirt he wore on the first day back is getting quite the attention, and for all good reasons!

His name is Blake Rajhan, and his bright orange shirt reads, “I will be your friend.”

Local news station WXIA reported Blake’s mom Nikki owns a personalization business and decided to make a special shirt for her son.

When she had asked him what special shirt he wanted, he said he had wanted one that said “I will be your friend.”

“Never underestimate your kid’s heart for others!” she wrote on Facebook.

