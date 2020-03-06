Boyfriend reaches in pocket to pay bill, accidentally shoots girlfriend in leg, NY police say

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Cheektowaga Police in New York said a pistol was inadvertently fired in Texas De Brazil just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

Anthony Ciccarelli, 19, reached into the front pocket of his pants as he received the bill.

The gunshot hit his girlfriend in the upper leg.

Police said the couple left the restaurant attempting to get medical care.

While on the way, Ciccarelli pulled into a plaza parking lot at Walden Avenue and Galleria Drive. The girlfriend called Cheektowaga police requesting medical assistance.

Officers placed a tourniquet on her leg when they arrived.

She’s at ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.

Cheektowaga police charged Ciccarelli with first-degree reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.