WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Do you recognize this stuffed animal? It was found at Bradley International Airport.

Now, airport officials are searching for the owner of ‘Eeyore’ who was found outside the terminal on Thursday.

“While we love having him visit with us, we’d love it, even more, to reunite him with his own,” the airport tweeted. “Let’s find the owner so we can get him home.”

If you know the owner of the stuffed animal, tweet to @Bradley_Airport.