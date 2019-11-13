Bradley International Airport ranked as 5th best airport in USA

(WTNH) — Bradley International Airport is flying high following a new survey and ranking it as one of the best airports in the country.

Bradley Airport ranked 5th in Condé Nast Traveler’s conde nast’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards. Voter say they like Bradley’s flight options, airport upgrades, free WiFi, convenient parking and the overall relaxed atmosphere.

Which airport was ranked the best? That goes to Indianapolis followed by Savannah Hilton Head, Portland, Oregon and Minneapolis.

