Bradley preparing for storm, advising passengers to check for cancelations and delays

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Bradley International Airport is closely monitoring a storm that is expected to hit the state on Saturday and bring over a foot of snow in some areas.

On Friday, the airport said they are closely monitoring the weather and are prepared for any inclement conditions.

The airport is anticipating to remain open, but the airline partners are continuing to adjust their schedules in preparation for the storm.

Passengers scheduled to travel are advised to contact their airline to confirm the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

To check for cancelations and delays, click here.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.

