BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The red carpet was rolled out in Branford on Saturday for the premiere of a locally produced and made film.

A premiere for “The Legend of Two Pines” was held at the Francis Walsh Intermediate School.

“We sold this place out, 450 seats!” said Greg Nutcher, who produced and acted in the film.

The film was shot for nine days over the summer utilizing different locations, including Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden and an orchard in South Glastonbury. Most of the actors were local as well.

“I just kept thinking, wow! I’m really here,” said Imani Reid, of Bridgeport. “It’s lifechanging being on a film set and being able to have that experience.”

14-year-old Imani Reid from Bridgeport stars as Audrey. With her friends and brother in tow, she embarks on a dangerous journey in the Two Pines National Forest. She’s determined to prove that an old town legend is true, vindicating her grandfather after all this time.

“The town legend is a UFO landed in the national forest in Two Pines and an alien came down,” said Michael T. Lombardi, who directed the film. “No one believed the grandfather and his friend who saw this and they’ve essentially been ostracized.”

Michael T. Lombardi wrote and directed the film. He said proceeds from this premiere event will benefit the Special Olympics.

“To be able to do something positive, especially after coming out of everything we’ve been through as a world really, to give back in this way is so satisfying to a cause that is so dear to our hearts,” said Lombardi.

Community and family were at the heart of this film — not only as a theme, but on set. Producer

Bob Canelli got to share the screen with his granddaughter Madison who, at the age of nine, made her acting debut.

“He helped me practice my script and we got to be in the film together,” said Madison Aras, who acted in the film.

As for what’s next, the film will be shown in film festivals.