BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Branford firefighters were called to 9 Wilford Avenue at approximately 2:45 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.

The wind-driven fire started on the exterior of the home but extended into the walls. It was quickly contained, but it took nearly an hour to completely extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported but the house is currently uninhabitable. The residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.