1 dead, 1 in critical condition after early morning fire in Danbury

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An early morning multi-family home fire, first reported as an activated smoke detector alarm has left one person dead, and another in critical condition in Danbury on Sunday.

According to officials, a unit from the Danbury Fire Department was called after midnight to a home on Ninth Avenue near the Western Connecticut State University midtown campus, and while enroute, received an additional call alerting to a report of an odor of smoke.

An investigation by the first responding unit at the scene resulted in locating smoke conditions and a smoldering fire in the first floor apartment of the home. An escalation was made to a working fire with assistance from Danbury Police Department, Nuvance Hospital Danbury Paramedics, and the Danbury Fire Marshal’s Office.

Upon a search of the apartments in the home two victims, one male and one female both in their thirties, were discovered. The male and female victims were initially treated by Danbury Hospital EMS, and transported to Danbury Hospital Emergency Department.

According to James Gagliardo, a representative of City of Danbury, the male victim was in critical condition, and the female victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Danbury Fire Marshal’s Office was on scene to investigate this fire, but as of now a cause has not yet been determined.