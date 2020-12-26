Active search at Willimantic River for man who fell in

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Willimantic police and firefighters are responding to a report of a man falling into the Willimantic River near Bridge Street early Saturday morning.

At approximately 3:45 a.m. the police department was notified that a 29-year-old male had fallen into the river.

First responders are actively searching for the man in the river.

The identity of the male is not known at this time.

The police department is currently utilizing a drone to help locate the man.

