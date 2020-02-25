Amid Coronavirus concerns, Fairfield University closing study abroad program in Italy, requiring students to leave the country

FAIRFIELD, Conn (WTNH) — News 8 has learned that Fairfield University is closing its Florence University of the Arts study abroad program, and is requiring all students enrolled in this program to depart Italy, amid rising concerns over the coronavirus in the European country.

A University spokesperson told News 8’s Sabina Kuriakose “Fairfield University is closely monitoring the evolving situation related to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). The University has established an emergency preparedness team comprised of campus leaders in consultation with outside experts, to evaluate the epidemic as it relates to our global and local campus communities.”

Fairfield also made the following recommendations and requirements related to study abroad:

Fairfield has strongly recommended that US Domestic based students, faculty, and staff be prudent in their travel choices in the short term and upcoming months.

As a precautionary measure, Fairfield University has advised students studying abroad this semester, that travel outside of their immediate area be rescheduled or canceled.

Given the recent spread of the virus to Italy, Fairfield University is closing the Florence University of the Arts study abroad program and is requiring all students enrolled in this program to depart Italy.

The move impacts 142 students – all juniors – from Fairfield University.

When asked why the step was taken now, the University told News 8, ” We did not take this decision lightly. We know that the enriching learning experiences students gain from being in Florence for a semester are an important part of their formation. There were a number of factors that went into this decision that included health and safety, risk of country quarantines, potential loss of academic credits, as well as timing within the semester.”

Fairfield University is not the only school adjusting study abroad programs due to coronavirus concerns. Stay with News 8 and WTNH.com for details on how the coronavirus is impacting people across the state.