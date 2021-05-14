U.S. Marshals make arrest in connection to the homicide of Yale grad student

Qinxuan Pan, 29, wanted for questioning in connection to fatal shooting of Yale student Kevin Jiang, 26, in New Haven 020621 – Courtesy New Haven Police

(WTNH) — The U.S. Marshals confirmed to News 8 Qinxuan Pan, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology grad student connected to the killing of Yale University grad student, Kevin Jiang, has been arrested in Alabama.

The U.S. Marshals said Friday, “We are pleased to announce this morning, the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Middle District of Alabama and the Montgomery Police Department, arrested Fugitive Qinxuan Pan.”

The manhunt for Pan has lasted since February. The U.S. Marshals offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Interpol also issued an international ‘red notice’ to expand the search.

On February 6, 2021, Jiang was shot and killed on Lawrence Street in the East Rock section of New Haven, and Pan had been at large since.

During the search for Pan in February, police searched for evidence all over North Haven. A stolen car police said Pan was driving at the time was found on the train tracks, and he was seen at a local hotel.

Jiang and his Fiancée, Zion Perry, were dating for a year before he proposed. They got engaged a week before his death. Both Perry and Pan were MIT graduate students.

This is breaking news. News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.