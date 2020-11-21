BREAKING: Hamden PD investigate after vehicle stolen from gas station with baby inside

Hamden, CONN. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen from a gas station Saturday morning in Hamden with a baby inside.

According to Hamden PD, sometime after 10:10 a.m. a white 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport was stolen from a gas station at 1624 Dixwell Avenue. It was reported that a baby was in the back of the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Hamden PD quickly located the stolen vehicle a short distance away from the gas station at an Enterprise rental car location, with the baby still in the vehicle.

No other details have been made available at this time.

Police are on-scene investigating.

