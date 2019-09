WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — I95 north near exit 42 is closed due to a coach bus on fire.

Photo: Leighann Camley via ReportIt

Police and firefighters are on the scene.

Police have closed the highway in the area of the accident and expect it to remain closed for about an hour.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.

A second tour bus is on the way to pick up the stranded passengers.