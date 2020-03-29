Crews battle structure fire in Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews responded to a reported structure fire in Stratford early Sunday morning.

Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center received notification at 3:51 a.m. of a fire in the 1000th block of Stratford Avenue. The fire was attended by personnel from Bridgeport Fire Department, American Medical Response, and Bridgeport Police Department.

The home was evacuated, and 5 people were displaced as a result of the fire.

No injuries have been reported. The American Red Cross is working to assist the displaced individuals.

This is a developing story.