Crews battle two-alarm residential fire on Spring Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple emergency crews responded to a fire Saturday morning in New Haven.

The two-alarm fire was reported near 7:45 a.m. at a residential home on Spring Street near Cedar Street and Edgar Street — a few blocks away from New Haven Union Station.

The New Haven Fire Department responded to the scene.

No other details have been made available at this time. A News 8 crew is on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with the News 8 app on your iPhone or Android, and wtnh.com for continuing updates as they are made available.

