East Hartford PD: Man shot and killed in parking lot on Elm Street

East Hartford Police are investigating a homicide after a report of shots fired. According to police, at approximately 7:20a, officers responded to a report of shots fire in the parking lot area of Elm Street and Olmstead Street.

When officers arrived they found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. Officials performed CPR and he was rushed to local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have determined that a male suspect, possibly Hispanic, approx. 6 feet tall, fled the area in a dark blue or black vehicle. East Hartford Police Detectives are currently on scene and investigating.

The identity of the victim is not yet known at this time.

