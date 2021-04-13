FDA, CDC recommend ‘pause’ for single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate clotting reports

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP/WTNH) — The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in the administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots, according to a joint statement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In a statement obtained by ABC News, The CDC and FDA are reviewing data involving the J&J vaccine, in which a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia).

The statement said all six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

The CDC is preparing to meet Wednesday to further review these findings. The FDA will also conduct a review. Until then, they both are recommending a pause in the use of the J&J vaccine out of an abundance of caution.

“This is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot,” the joint statement said.

The CDC and FDA will provide more information in a news conference later Tuesday on the FDA’s YouTube channel.

ABC News has obtained a statement from Johnson & Johnson in response, saying,

“The safety and well-being of the people who use our products is our number one priority. We share all adverse event reports about individuals receiving our COVID-19 vaccine, along with our assessment of these reports, with health authorities in compliance with regulatory standards. We are aware that thromboembolic events including those with thrombocytopenia have been reported with COVID-19 vaccines. At present, no clear causal relationship has been established between these rare events and the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. We continue to work closely with experts and regulators to assess the data and support the open communication of this information to healthcare professionals and the public.”

As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccines have been administered in the U.S.

Anyone experiencing severe side effects from any COVID vaccine is asked to visit the VAERS website to report any adverse events.

This is breaking news; News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.