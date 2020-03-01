Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg has dropped out of the 2020 Presidential race

(WTNH) — Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, is suspending his campaign for the Democratic nomination for President Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

Buttigieg had a very strong showing in both the Iowa Caucus and New Hampshire Primary, but after a poor showing the South Carolina Primary vote over the weekend, he suspended his campaign.

According to ABC News, Mayor Pete is set to make the official announcement of his campaign suspension back home in South Bend.

This is a breaking story. Stay with WTNH.com for more details as they become available.