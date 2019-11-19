Body found in Wolcott; Waterbury police involved in investigation

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have found the body of a person in Wolcott.

Officers said the person was found in the 200 block of Wolcott Road, roughly 50 yards off the roadway.

Waterbury’s police chief is on scene at this time. The departments are both working on the investigation.

Officers said the body was while Waterbury police were searching for 26-year-old Janet Avalo-Alvarez.

Residents said officers have been in the area since around 3:30 p.m. One woman said she saw drones earlier in the day and spotlights overnight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.