Conn. (WTNH ) — The USGS confirmed a 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Massachusetts Sunday morning.

The earthquake happened around 9:10 a.m. just off Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts.

Did you feel the earthquake this morning around 9:10AM? The epicenter is in SE Mass. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/knbPJYxxG8 — Gil Simmons (@gilsimmons) November 8, 2020

News 8 viewers reported feeling the earthquake in areas of Eastern Connecticut such as Essex, North Stonington, Ledyard, Mystic — with additional reports from Hartford County and New Haven County.

WHOA!! 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook the ground near Bliss Corner, MA which is just south of New Bedford! It was about 9 miles deep, but still felt here in CT! @WTNH pic.twitter.com/QXfiEfkuem — Ashley Baylor (@Ash_Baylor) November 8, 2020

In a tweet, Governor Ned Lamont expressed that no damages have been reported as result of the earthquake.