Meriden police investigate fatal shooting at Comfort Inn

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday morning in Meriden.

According to Meriden Police, officials were on scene at Comfort Inn motel on 900 E. Main St. where an active scene was ongoing involving a male who had been shot and killed.

News 8 has learned from staff of the Comfort Inn motel that the unidentified male was not a current resident there.

No other details have been made available presently.

