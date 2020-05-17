Motor vehicle accident causes car fire in Higganum

HIGGANUM, Conn. (WTNH) — A motor vehicle accident caused a car to catch fire Sunday morning in Higganum.

According to a News 8 crew on scene, the accident occurred around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Ponsette Road and Route 81.

Officials from a local fire company were on scene to put out the car fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time, and no structures were exposed to the car fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with wtnh.com and the News 8 app for continuing updates as they are made available.