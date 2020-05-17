Motor vehicle accident causes car fire in Higganum

HIGGANUM, Conn. (WTNH) — A motor vehicle accident caused a car to catch fire Sunday morning in Higganum.

According to a News 8 crew on scene, the accident occurred around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Ponsette Road and Route 81.

Officials from a local fire company were on scene to put out the car fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time, and no structures were exposed to the car fire.

