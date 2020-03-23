Live Now
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting near Broadway and Whalley Avenue Monday afternoon.

Police report the shooting began in the parking lot of the Wendy’s at 75 Whalley Avenue between Spring and Dwight Streets. A person approached the SUV and began firing. The person in the SUV was shot in the arm and drove off to evade the gunfire.

The SUV crashed near 88 Broadway and rolled over.

New Haven police say all injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Police were redirecting traffic onto Dwight Street during the investigation.

Photo Credit: Jesus Sanchez via ReportIt!

