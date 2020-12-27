Officer involved in a shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police and Connecticut State Police are responding to an officer involved shooting on Winship Street in Hartford.

Hartford Police have confirmed to News 8 an officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in the city’s south end. 

Winship Street, between Brown and Douglas Streets, has been blocked-off investigators. Connecticut State Police’s Eastern District Major Crime Squad has been called in and has assumed the investigation. 

More information is expected to be released by Connecticut State Police. Stay with News 8 for the latest information on this breaking story. 

