Officer involved in a shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police and Connecticut State Police are responding to an officer involved shooting on Winship Street in Hartford.

Hartford Police have confirmed to News 8 an officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in the city’s south end.

#BREAKING: @HartfordPolice have confirmed an officer-involved shooting investigation is underway. @CT_STATE_POLICE have assumed the investigation. Winship Street has been taped off. Stay with @WTNH for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/JMhmkycgAF — Eva Zymaris (@EvaZymaris) December 27, 2020

Winship Street, between Brown and Douglas Streets, has been blocked-off investigators. Connecticut State Police’s Eastern District Major Crime Squad has been called in and has assumed the investigation.

More information is expected to be released by Connecticut State Police. Stay with News 8 for the latest information on this breaking story.