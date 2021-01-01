One dead, one injured after motor vehicle crash in Hamden early Friday morning

by: Gina D'Amico

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that happened early Friday morning.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., police responded to the area of 2200 Whitney Ave. on the report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Preliminary police investigations showed that 55-year-old James McKenna of North Haven was traveling southbound on Whitney Ave. Another vehicle operated by 22-year-old Taya Petteway-Campbell of Hamden was traveling northbound on Whitney Ave.

According to a release, Campbell’s vehicle crossed the double yellow center markings and crashed head-on into Mckenna’s vehicle.

McKenna was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later succumbed to those injuries.

Petteway-Campbell was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Brett Ferrara of the Hamden Police Department Traffic Division at (203) 281-8222.

