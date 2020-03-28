One person dead after late night shooting in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has died after being injured in a shooting Friday night in Bridgeport.

According to police, a shooting was indicated via ShotSpotter in the area of Woodin Avenue and Cherry Street in Bridgeport at 11:11 p.m. on Friday, March 27. A short time later a male who had sustained a gunshot injury arrived by private transport to Bridgeport Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have identified the victim as 37-year-old Robert Belton.

The motive for this shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Detective Cintron of the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-581-5227.

This is a developing story.