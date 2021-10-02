One person injured in altercation at Southington Apple Harvest Festival. One person in custody

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has been injured in what police are calling an altercation at the Apple Harvest Festival in Southington Saturday night.

Police say the altercation involving young people occurred at Main Street & Berlin Avenue around 9 p.m. as the festival was ending for the day.

Police are not saying how serious the person injured is but do say they have someone in custody they believe was involved in the incident.

Police say that detectives are on scene investigating what happened.

No more details are being released at this time.

