PD: Several fires in CT Saturday connected; started by Molotov cocktails

(WTNH) — Police confirmed to News 8 that several fires across Connecticut Saturday are in connection to each other.

Police said that a man has been throwing Molotov cocktails at several locations, starting the fires.

The first fire started in Old Saybrook at the Hunters Ambulance building. Police said he then drove to Meriden to throw another Molotov cocktail at the Hunters Ambulance building there.

Police believe he then drove to Roxbury, where he allegedly set an ambulance on fire inside of the local fire department.

He then drove to what police believed to be his childhood home in the Roxbury area and set the home on fire.

News 8 is still working to determine whether a house fire in Washington is connected to the series of fires.

No other information has been confirmed.

This is a developing story.