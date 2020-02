WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have a suspect in custody after a multi-town chase ended in Waterbury.

At approximately 2:15 pm an officer was making a traffic stop in East Hartford. The female driver fled the scene, hitting the officer in the process.

The chase came to a conclusion near exit 25 on I-84 in Waterbury.







The condition of the officer is currently unknown.

