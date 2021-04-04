Police investigating after body found inside vehicle on Frog Hollow Road in Ellington

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– State Police are investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle on Frog Hollow Road Sunday morning.
At approximately 8:45 a.m., Connecticut State Police responded to a report of a body found inside of a vehicle on Frog Hollow Road.
Upon troopers arrival, police confirmed that there was a deceased body inside the vehicle.
State Police report that this incident is at the beginning stages of the investigation. There is no information on the cause of death.
This is a developing story. Stay with wtnh.com as more information becomes available.