Police presence near New Haven school, two in custody

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There is a police presence near a New Haven school adjacent to Washington Avenue in The Hill neighborhood midday Wednesday.

Police have two active scenes near Truman School; one at Washington Ave. and Morris Street, and another at Washington Ave. and Spring Street.

Police are investigating a weapons complaint and a motor vehicle crash in the area. Police have two people in custody.

No word on any injuries or what led up to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven police.

News 8 has a crew on scene and will update this story as more information comes in. Stay tuned to WNTH.com and the free News 8 app.