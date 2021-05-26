Republican Themis Klarides first to officially consider candidacy in 2022 Connecticut gubernatorial election

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides is taking a step towards a run in the 2022 Connecticut gubernatorial election.

She will file paperwork with the state elections enforcement commission that will allow her to look into running.

In a statement, Klarides said,

“As I consider a candidacy for Governor in 2022, today I will be filing paperwork with the State Elections Enforcement Commission to indicate that I will be expending personal resources as part of this consideration. At this point, I will not be accepting contributions or conducting any fundraising as I conduct my due diligence. I believe deeply in the potential of our state, and that the status quo of the Lamont administration has failed our families. I look forward to listening to voters across the state as I carefully consider what is best for our state, our people, and my family.”

In 2018, there was a crowded Republican field. This year, we haven’t heard much, so Klarides is the first to start the process. New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart decided not to run, and we have not yet heard from the last GOP nominee Bob Stefanowski.

As we have reported, Governor Ned Lamont is enjoying good approval ratings lately but has not yet announced his reelection plans, though he is widely expected to run for reelection.