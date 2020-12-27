State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police and Connecticut State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of 14-16 Gilman St. in Hartford Saturday night.

At approximately 9 p.m. Hartford Police received a 911 call reporting a male to be armed with a firearm in the area of 25 Gilman St.

Upon arrival, officers located the male. Officials report that the male did not comply with the officer’s request to drop his firearms.

“After pleas to drop the firearms, an officer verbalized that the individual was pointing

his weapon, and fired her weapon once, striking him,” according to Hartford Police.

Authorities report the individual was transported to Hartford Hospital and is now in critical condition.

Police say that the individual was armed with an assault rifle with a scope, and a handgun with a flashlight mounted to it.

Hartford PD reports exact details are yet to be determined and this information is subject to change with further investigation.

“We are cooperating fully with the State as the investigation into this shooting begins, and we will

work with the State to release as much information to the public as we can,” said Police Chief Jason

Thody.

Body camera footage from officers on scene will be handed over to the State’s Attorney. Hartford Police and the State are working together to make sure the footage is released as soon as possible.

Hartford PD says they have begun this investigation in accordance with the State Police’s Eastern District Major Crimes Squad.

More information is expected to be released by Hartford Police on Sunday.

Stay with News 8 for the latest information on this breaking story.