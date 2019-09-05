State Police: Troconis is planning to turn herself in to police

1  of  3
(WTNH) — State Police confirms Michelle Troconis has made arrangements to turn herself in Thursday afternoon.

Fotis Dulos was arrested for the second time on Wednesday afternoon in his Farmington home and was charged again with Tampering with Evidence.

Fotis and Troconis were previously arrested and charged with Hindering Prosecution and Tampering with Evidence. Both pleaded not guilty and were released on bond.

Jennifer has been missing since May 24th.

