Suspect arrested after stealing vehicle with child still inside, Manchester police say

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A person was arrested Saturday after stealing a vehicle with a 3-year-old child still inside it, according to Manchester Police.

Police said they got the call around 3:18 p.m. Saturday. The car was stolen from Hartford Road.

Connecticut State Police later found vehicle on I-84 West.

The 3-year-old was found and is unharmed, police say. He is back in his mother’s care.

This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with wtnh.com and the free News 8 app for the latest details.