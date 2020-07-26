Two shootings under investigation in New Haven

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New Haven Police Department_421091

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are investigating after two people were shot Sunday morning in New Haven.

According to Captain Anthony Duff, members of New Haven Police and Fire were on scene of a shooting on Ferry Street between Chambers Street and Saltonstall Avenue in the city’s Fair Haven section just after 5 a.m.

The victim, an unidentified adult female, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A short time time later, another individual was found with a gunshot injury at a home on Rowe Street near 7:15 a.m. No details have been provided on the condition of the victim.

Officials are containing both crime scenes to conduct investigations in the incidents.

It not presently known if the two shootings are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.

This is a developing story. Stay with the News 8 app and wtnh.com for continuing updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven lane closure helps boost business for downtown restaurants

News /

Waterbury Korean War Veterans honored in remembrance ceremony

News /

More New Haven streets shut down to expand outdoor dining

News /

New rules for visitors at New Haven's Lighthouse Point Park

News /

Students tell Gov. Lamont they're ready to go back to school... as long as it's safe

News /

Surprise suggestion for fate of Waterbury’s beheaded Christopher Columbus statue

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss