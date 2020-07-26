Two shootings under investigation in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are investigating after two people were shot Sunday morning in New Haven.

According to Captain Anthony Duff, members of New Haven Police and Fire were on scene of a shooting on Ferry Street between Chambers Street and Saltonstall Avenue in the city’s Fair Haven section just after 5 a.m.

The victim, an unidentified adult female, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A short time time later, another individual was found with a gunshot injury at a home on Rowe Street near 7:15 a.m. No details have been provided on the condition of the victim.

Officials are containing both crime scenes to conduct investigations in the incidents.

It not presently known if the two shootings are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.

This is a developing story. Stay with the News 8 app and wtnh.com for continuing updates.