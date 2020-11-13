2 killed in explosion on VA hospital campus in West Haven, officials say

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were killed in an explosion on the grounds of a Veterans Affairs (VA) Hospital in West Haven on Friday morning.

Officials on scene told News 8 crews that one of the deceased was a hospital employee and the other was an outside contractor.

A spokesperson for the VA told News 8 the incident was due to a leak in the steam plant, which is not part of the hospital building. The pair was fixing the leak when the explosion occurred.

It is unclear exactly what happened.

West Haven police and Connecticut State Police responded to the scene at the request of the city’s fire marshal.

State police told the Associated Press they are sending three detectives from their fire and explosion investigation unit.

Smoke could be seen coming from the building when News 8 arrived.

A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. You can watch it live on the News 8 app.

News 8 has a crew on the way and will update this story as more information comes in.

New Haven

