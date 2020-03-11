World Health Organization declares Coronavirus outbreak a pandemic

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



"We have therefore made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic"-@DrTedros #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/JqdsM2051A — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

This news comes as events around the United States and the world are being canceled, postponed or carried online instead of in-person in order to prevent community spread.

Nearly 120,000 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, still mostly on the Chinese mainland, according to data provided by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. But that proportion is shrinking by the day as the epidemic appears to subside in China while case numbers spike elsewhere, especially in Europe and the Middle East.