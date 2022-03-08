WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Breeze Airways has announced it is adding six new nonstop destinations from Bradley International Airport starting this summer.

The new destinations will be Nashville, TN; Akon/Canton, OH; Savannah, GA; Richmond, VA; Jacksonville, FL; and Sarasota/Bradenton, FL.

“As both a Board Member and Connecticut resident, I’m doubly happy to be at Bradley International today to announce six new nonstops from Hartford, bringing Breeze’s total destinations served from here to ten,” said Trey Urbahn, Breeze Airways Board Member. “The expansion is a result of the warm welcome we’ve received in Connecticut. Keep flying us and we’ll keep adding more and more flights.”

The new routes will begin operations in June 2022, with flights beginning on June 3 and 4.

Breeze Airways currently operates nonstop service from Bradley to Columbus, OH; Norfolk, VA; Pittsburgh, PA; and Charleston, SC.

For more information head to flybreeze.com.