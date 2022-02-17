WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Breeze Airways announced a new base at Hartford’s Bradley International Airport on Thursday, becoming its fifth base of operations.

Governor Ned Lamont, Connecticut Airport Authority Executive Director Kevin Dillon, and Breeze Airways CEO David Neeleman shared the news Thursday morning.

The new base will create more than 200 new jobs and eight new nonstop destinations for a total of 12 served from Hartford. Breeze plans to announce the eight new destinations in the coming weeks, adding to its four current destinations from Bradley: Charleston, Columbus, Norfolk, and Pittsburgh.

Establishing Bradley as a base means that Breeze will permanently house aircraft at the airport, allowing the hiring of new local pilots, flight attendants, a base manager, and mechanics.

The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) is supporting the project with a grant of $1,262,000, contingent on the company creating and retaining 212 full-time jobs.

DECD Commissioner David Lehman and President and Peter Denious, CEO of the nonprofit organization AdvanceCT, noted that Breeze’s decision to add a new base in Connecticut is great news for the state.

“Breeze is the latest in a long line of companies investing and putting down roots in Connecticut,” Lehman and Denious said in a joint statement. “The fact that the company is also adding flights is good news for business and leisure travelers alike.”

Bradley was one of the three destinations the airline served from its inception in May 2021. Since Memorial Day, the airline has flown around 60,000 guests in and out of the airport.

Lamont noted that airlines are taking note to add more routes from Connecticut’s largest airport.

“Bradley is a key economic driver for our state, and the more airlines and destinations that we can add from the airport, the more attractive Connecticut becomes to companies that are seeking to grow their own operations,” Lamont said in a press release. “I am excited that Breeze has committed to establishing a base of operations at Bradley, and I look forward to their continued growth here.”

By February 19, Breeze will provide service between 18 cities and 14 states across the U.S.