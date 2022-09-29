WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Breeze Airways has announced sales for six destinations from Bradley International Airport.

Just in time for the fall travel season, the airline announced fares as low as $29 one way to six locations.

The locations are:

Nashville, TN: starting at $29 one way

Charleston, SC: starting at $29 one way

Savannah, GA: Starting at $29 one way

Norfolk, VA: Starting at $39 one way

Jacksonville, FL: Starting at $49 one way

Las Vegas: Starting at $69 one way

Tickets must be purchased by October 3 and travelers will be able to travel to the select locations from November 1, 2022, through February 14, 2023.

“Whether you want to see the Fall Foliage or just get somewhere a bit warmer, Breeze has a destination and a low fare for everyone this autumn,” said Breeze’s President Tom Doxey. “And with $69 nonstop flights to Las Vegas, it’s a great time to head west too.”

