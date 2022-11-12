(STACKER) – In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.
The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.
Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most beers ranked in the top 100 in Connecticut using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which Connecticut breweries have the tastiest offerings.
#20. Thimble Island Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 1
– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:
— #95. Mutually Assured Destruction (M.A.D.) Russian Imperial Stout (Russian Imperial Stout)
#19. Lock City Brewing Co.
– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 1
– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:
— #90. Double Noggin Knocker IIPA (Imperial IPA)
#18. Alvarium Beer Company
– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 1
– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:
— #82. Supa’ Phresh (Imperial IPA)
#17. Five Churches Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 1
– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:
— #79. Steeple People (Imperial IPA)
#16. Black Hog Brewing Co.
– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 1
– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:
— #75. Leaves A Mark (American Imperial Stout)
#15. Stubborn Beauty Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 1
– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:
— #70. The Fist (Imperial IPA)
#14. Relic Brewing Co.
– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 1
– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:
— #64. Violet Ray (American IPA)
#13. Back East Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 1
– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:
— #26. Double Scoop (New England IPA)
#12. Connecticut Valley Brewing
– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 2
– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:
— #76. Trailblazer (New England IPA)
— #84. Hop Whammy (New England IPA)
#11. Two Roads Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 2
– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:
— #43. Lambic Series: Hexotic (Wild Ale)
— #92. Two Juicy (New England IPA)
#10. Kent Falls Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 2
– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:
— #33. Awkward Hug (New England IPA)
— #41. Shruggie ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (New England IPA)
#9. Fat Orange Cat Brew Co.
– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 3
– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:
— #78. Feed Me a Stray Cat (Imperial IPA)
— #99. Someone In My Head (New England IPA)
— #100. Baby Kittens (New England IPA)
#8. Thomas Hooker Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 4
– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:
— #32. #NOFILTER (New England IPA)
— #47. Double #NO FILTER DIPA (Imperial IPA)
— #61. Ode To Blumpy (American IPA)
#7. Beer’d Brewing Co.
– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 5
– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:
— #19. Hobbit Juice (Imperial IPA)
— #22. Dogs & Boats (Imperial IPA)
— #63. Kittens & Canoes (American Pale Ale)
#6. OEC Brewing (Ordinem Ecentrici Coctores)
– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 5
– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:
— #12. Artista Zynergia: Oudilis (Wild Ale)
— #29. Exilis (Berliner Weisse)
— #55. Albus (Witbier)
#5. Counter Weight Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 7
– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:
— #7. Wizard Fight (New England IPA)
— #30. Crucial Mass (New England IPA)
— #39. Headway (American IPA)
#4. Short Throw Brewing
– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 8
– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:
— #10. What It Do? (American Imperial Stout)
— #18. Low Brow Nobility (American Imperial Stout)
— #31. My Mug, My Rules (American Imperial Stout)
#3. New Park Brewing
– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 14
– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:
— #8. Double Cloud (New England IPA)
— #9. Blender – Raspberry (Fruited Kettle Sour)
— #21. Cloudscape (New England IPA)
#2. New England Brewing Co.
– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 14
– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:
— #1. Fuzzy Baby Ducks (New England IPA)
— #2. Locust Reign (New England IPA)
— #3. Coriolis (Imperial IPA)
#1. Fox Farm Brewery
– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 26
– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:
— #13. Double Burst (New England IPA)
— #15. Alta (New England IPA)
— #16. BURST (New England IPA)
