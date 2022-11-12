Yelp defines dive bars as “well-worn bars that offer an inexpensive, simple selection of drinks.” (Getty Images)

(STACKER) – In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.

The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.

Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most beers ranked in the top 100 in Connecticut using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which Connecticut breweries have the tastiest offerings.

#20. Thimble Island Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 1

– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:

— #95. Mutually Assured Destruction (M.A.D.) Russian Imperial Stout (Russian Imperial Stout)

#19. Lock City Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 1

– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:

— #90. Double Noggin Knocker IIPA (Imperial IPA)

#18. Alvarium Beer Company

– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 1

– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:

— #82. Supa’ Phresh (Imperial IPA)

#17. Five Churches Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 1

– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:

— #79. Steeple People (Imperial IPA)

#16. Black Hog Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 1

– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:

— #75. Leaves A Mark (American Imperial Stout)

#15. Stubborn Beauty Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 1

– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:

— #70. The Fist (Imperial IPA)

#14. Relic Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 1

– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:

— #64. Violet Ray (American IPA)

#13. Back East Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 1

– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:

— #26. Double Scoop (New England IPA)

#12. Connecticut Valley Brewing

– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 2

– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:

— #76. Trailblazer (New England IPA)

— #84. Hop Whammy (New England IPA)

#11. Two Roads Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 2

– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:

— #43. Lambic Series: Hexotic (Wild Ale)

— #92. Two Juicy (New England IPA)

#10. Kent Falls Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 2

– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:

— #33. Awkward Hug (New England IPA)

— #41. Shruggie ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (New England IPA)

#9. Fat Orange Cat Brew Co.

– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 3

– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:

— #78. Feed Me a Stray Cat (Imperial IPA)

— #99. Someone In My Head (New England IPA)

— #100. Baby Kittens (New England IPA)

#8. Thomas Hooker Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 4

– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:

— #32. #NOFILTER (New England IPA)

— #47. Double #NO FILTER DIPA (Imperial IPA)

— #61. Ode To Blumpy (American IPA)

#7. Beer’d Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 5

– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:

— #19. Hobbit Juice (Imperial IPA)

— #22. Dogs & Boats (Imperial IPA)

— #63. Kittens & Canoes (American Pale Ale)

#6. OEC Brewing (Ordinem Ecentrici Coctores)

– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 5

– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:

— #12. Artista Zynergia: Oudilis (Wild Ale)

— #29. Exilis (Berliner Weisse)

— #55. Albus (Witbier)

#5. Counter Weight Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 7

– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:

— #7. Wizard Fight (New England IPA)

— #30. Crucial Mass (New England IPA)

— #39. Headway (American IPA)

#4. Short Throw Brewing

– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 8

– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:

— #10. What It Do? (American Imperial Stout)

— #18. Low Brow Nobility (American Imperial Stout)

— #31. My Mug, My Rules (American Imperial Stout)

#3. New Park Brewing

– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 14

– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:

— #8. Double Cloud (New England IPA)

— #9. Blender – Raspberry (Fruited Kettle Sour)

— #21. Cloudscape (New England IPA)

#2. New England Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 14

– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:

— #1. Fuzzy Baby Ducks (New England IPA)

— #2. Locust Reign (New England IPA)

— #3. Coriolis (Imperial IPA)

#1. Fox Farm Brewery

– Number of top beers in Connecticut: 26

– Highest ranked beers in Connecticut:

— #13. Double Burst (New England IPA)

— #15. Alta (New England IPA)

— #16. BURST (New England IPA)

