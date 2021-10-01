Brian Laundrie update: Gabby Petito talks about fight with fiancé in newly-released body cam video from Utah

You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here. Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts.

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — We’re learning more information about the fight between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie in Utah.

As authorities searched for Laundrie in Florida, the Moab Police Department released more body camera video of their encounter with Petito and Laundrie on Aug. 12.

The couple was stopped by police after someone witnessed a physical altercation between them and called 911. Both Laundrie and Petito had visible injuries after the fight, but officers determined Petito was the primary aggressor and declined to arrest either party, choosing to separate the pair for the night.

The new video released Thursday shows Petito speaking with police.

“Did you get hit in the face? Kind of looks like someone hit you in the face,” an officer could be heard saying.

“I guess yeah, but I hit him first,” Petito replied.

The Moab Police Department is investigating its officers’ handling of the dispute.

The City of Moab released the following statement, in part, to 8 On Your Side Friday morning:

“The death of Gabrielle Petito in Wyoming is a heartbreaking tragedy, and all of us are deeply saddened to learn the outcome of the nationwide effort to locate her. Our sincere condolences go out to the Petito family.

With the weeks-long search for Ms. Petito across the western U.S., news that a call to Grand County Dispatch on Aug. 12 reported a possible domestic dispute between Ms. Petito and Brian Laundrie here in Moab has naturally led to questions from the media and the public about the call. During the past week, our police officers have been both praised and criticized for their response and their resolution of the incident involving Ms. Petito and Mr. Laundrie.

The Moab City Police Department has clear standards for officer conduct during a possible domestic dispute and our officers are trained to follow those standards and protocol.

At this time, the City of Moab is unaware of any breach of Police Department policy during this incident. However, the City will conduct a formal investigation and, based on the results, will take any next steps that may be appropriate.

We understand that individuals can view the same situation in very different ways, and we recognize how the death of Ms. Petito more than two weeks later in Wyoming might lead to speculation, in hindsight, about actions taken during the incident in Moab. The purpose of the City’s formal investigation is to gather the underlying facts and evidence necessary to make a thorough, informed evaluation of such actions.”

Also on Thursday, the FBI made a stop at Brian Laundrie’s family’s home in North Port. According to the family’s attorney, it was so agents could get more of Laundrie’s belongings in order to assist K9s in their search. FBI agents were seen going inside the home and in the family’s camper.

We also learned Petito’s family reported her missing to North Port police the day before they reported her missing in New York. North Port police told the family they had to file the report at Gabby’s last known location, which was in Wyoming, due to department policy and Florida law.