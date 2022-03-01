(WTNH) – Malls were once meccas for shoppers, but now they are faced with the reality of declining foot traffic. Reimagining those sprawling spaces has become a necessary step thanks to the prevalence of online shopping and slow downs during the pandemic.

Cities and towns are getting creative, revamping their hollow halls and bringing the malls into the future.

Inside the former retail space at the Meriden Mall, the 78 Dance Company is rehearsing, getting ready for when the 78 Dinner Theater opens just down the hall. Soon, the space once filled with shoppers and racks of merchandise will instead offer live performances along with food and drinks.

“It’s a great opportunity for us. Meriden is a fantastic place to work with,” said Daniel Grant, owner of the 78 Dance Company.

It’s part of a movement to change what it means to go to the mall. The vacancies created by tenants shuttering their stores have led them to reimagine these spaces for an era of online shopping and lingering impacts from the pandemic.

“We have to get creative in all sorts of ways because the standard retail is just no longer really working,” said Joe Feest, Economic Development Director for the City of Meriden.

At the Meriden Mall, the city’s public library will temporarily be moving in where the Old Navy used to be. At the Macy’s location, a former anchor store, Yale-New Haven Health is opening up a comprehensive outpatient center.

They’ve also been busy with leasing meetings, showing the spaces to prospective tenants that might not have fit the mold before.

“We’ve got a lot going on, but we’ll continue to work on what’s next for our mall,” said Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati.

In Trumbull, they’re making way for a live-work play model, building luxury apartments adjacent to the Westfield Trumbull Shopping Mall.

“When you put investment on a property that draws other investment,” said Rina Bakalar, Economic & Community Development Director for the Town of Trumbull.

They’re also going to conduct a study to get a clearer picture of what would work and thrive on this property in the years to come.

“What has been in the past is basically the past. We have to move forward and look to what our community and surrounding communities are looking for to reinvent the mall and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” said Vicki Tesoro, Trumbull First Selectman.

In Manchester at Buckland Hills Mall, you can take a free Zumba class on Wednesday or try to beat the clock at the escape room. Mall management tells News 8 they’re always in search of new opportunities that are more experience-based to draw people in.

“Get out, come out, enjoy, and shop in Manchester,” said Manchester Mayor Jay Moran.

This isn’t just something we’re seeing in Connecticut but across the country. In North Carolina, the former Cary Towne Center is being transformed into the new headquarters of Epic Games. In Vermont, Burlington High School students are attending class inside a former Macy’s.

But it’s not all doom and gloom for the retail industry. According to recently released data from the National Retail Federation, major U.S. headquartered retailers have announced more than 8,000 new store openings, which is more than double the number of closings.

“There are certain elements of shopping we prefer to do in a brick-and-mortar setting, which has not gone away,” said Tuvana Rua, Associate Professor of Management at Quinnipiac University.

While it’s taking an ever-growing share of the market, the rate at which shoppers are moving to online shopping has slowed.

“That is partially because we are sick of being at home. We want to be out and mingle with the products,” Rua said.

There’s hope this positive trend will encourage people to return to malls once again, enjoying what the spaces have to offer, even if it’s not what they might expect.