Bridgeport attorney gets 8 years for stealing more than $15K from client

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport attorney was sentenced to eight years in prison after stealing from a client and failing to appear for his sentencing.

Arrest warrants state 62-year-old Alfred Cali, of North Arlington, New Jersey, was working in Bridgeport when he received $15,614.55 in checks from his client that were supposed to be sent to a lender in a Federal bankruptcy proceeding.

However, Cali deposited the checks into his own account.

On May 29, 2019, Cali pleaded guilty under the Alford Doctrine to one count of larceny in the second degree.

The case was continued to July 11 for a presentence investigation. Cali failed to appear and a rearrest was ordered.

He was taken into custody in New Jersey and extradited back to Connecticut.

Judge Frank Iannotti sentenced him to eight years in prison, execution suspended after two years and nine months served, followed by five years of probation on the larceny charge, and nine months to serve concurrently on the charge of failure to appear charge.