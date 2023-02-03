BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of Bridgeport held a vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols who was killed by police in Memphis.

The vigil was held at noon at Bridgeport City Hall on Friday.

The Bridgeport Police Department was there in force as were city leaders and community members.

Clergy members said the vigil sends the right message to people who the police serve in Bridgeport.

“It lets us as a community know that they understand what’s happening and that they are willing to do their part in making sure that justice is actually served. As they do their part as serving us as a community. So it feels good,“ said Shivonne Annan, President and CEO of the Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport.

She said the impact is felt here all the way from Memphis because our children in Connecticut are seeing what is happening there.