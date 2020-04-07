Bridgeport Hospital changes hours at Milford, Fairfield urgent care centers

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Bridgeport Hospital urgent care centers are changing their hours effective immediately.

The clinics in Milford and Fairfield will now be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They used to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bridgeport Hospital says the change will let staff be redeployed to hospital campuses.

Drive-thru testing is being done at the Milford urgent care center and Bridgeport Hospital.

You must have an appointment and orders from a doctor in order to do a drive-thru test.