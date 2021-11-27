Bridgeport liquor store owner robbed, struck by vehicle

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — An owner of a liquor store in Bridgeport was robbed and then struck by a vehicle on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Pembroke and Putnam Streets. At this time, the victim is currently awake and alert. They are being treated by AMR.

According to officials, the responsible party fled on Pembroke Street to Boston Avenue. The Bridgeport Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 203-576-TIPS.

This is an active investigation. Stay up to date at WTNH.com and the News 8 app.